The academy graduate has broken through this season alongside a number of talented young stars, including Bobby Clark, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and James McConnell. Danns, 18, netted his first two goals in the FA Cup against Southampton last month, and he also has two assists to his name in five games in total - he's also tallied 21 goals in all competitions at youth level for Liverpool’s U18 and U21 sides. His signing is a statement of intent for the future but Liverpool's squad has plenty of players that need their contracts addressed in the years to come, with a handful of key players needing to make decisions on their future as early as this summer. With that in mind, we've decided to review the full contract status of Liverpool's squad following Danns' announcement.