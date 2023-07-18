Liverpool’s future is bright, the full squad under the age of 26 revealed - gallery

The Reds have a strong contingent of players under the age of 26.

Liverpool’s summer business so far has seen Jurgen Klopp look to revitalise his squad, allowing players to leave on free transfers whilst also recruiting strong and experienced younger players.

Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton for a fee around £35m and the 24-year-old is already a World Cup winner with strong experience in England.

Then there’s Dominik Szoboszlai - the 22-year-old signed from RB Leipzig has experience in Germany, in the Champions League and is even the captain of Hungary.

Their current average in the squad is 26.7 years old and if both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho depart - which reports suggest they both will - then their average age will reduce further to 26.2; it may not seem like a lot, but it’s certainly a drop from the average in their squad last season which was 27.2.

With plenty of young stars that include Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones - among others - we’ve decided to highlight the level of the young talent at the club which should put the club in good stead to compete across the next few seasons.

1 . Stefan Bajcetic 18 Years Old - 19 Apperances

2 . Harvey Elliott 20 Years Old - 66 Appearances

3 . Curtis Jones 22 Years Old - 97 Appearances

4 . Dominik Szoboszlai 22 Years Old - New Signing