A goal from Luis Diaz gave Liverpool an early lead which eased any nerves, despite a late equaliser from Issa Diop and now they await February 25 where they will face Chelsea at Wembley.A goal from Luis Diaz gave Liverpool an early lead which eased any nerves, despite a late equaliser from Issa Diop and now they await February 25 where they will face Chelsea at Wembley.
Liverpool's hectic schedule revealed after cup final confirmed with nine games in 39 days - gallery

Liverpool are into the Carabao Cup final but it has meant their fixture schedule is extremely busy.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:16 GMT

Liverpool's brilliant season continued last night as they reached the Carabao Cup final after overcoming Fulham in their semi-final tie.

A 1-1 draw was enough to see them through after earning a 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg and they remain in all four competitions after what has been a hugely successful season so far. A fourth-round FA Cup tie awaits them this weekend against Norwich which should be a comfortable victory which kicks off a hectic spell of nine games in 39 days.

Averaging a game just over every four days, Jurgen Klopp's side will have plenty of football to contend with across four competitions, including a final as well as European football. It's something that his squad are used to; the 2021/22 season saw them feature in a similar position at the same stage, and they went onto play 63 - which is every single competitive game that was available to them.

It was only the second time in the club's history that they had played that many, with the first being in the 2000/01 season. And given their current form and strong squad we could see it occur for a third time. Therefore, after qualifying for the Carabao Cup final we've decided to break down their very busy fixture list over the next month.

The Reds face off against Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup; the Canaries sit 8th in the Championship table.

1. Norwich (H) January 28

Their Carabao Cup finalists will arrive at Anfield for a Premier League clash at the end of the month. The two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in August.

2. Chelsea (H) January 31

Liverpool have already beaten Arsenal at the Emirates this year in the cup but Mikel Arteta's side will be in better form this time around.

3. Arsenal (A) February 4

The Reds defeated Vincent Kompany's side at Turf Moor before Christmas and proved to be too strong on the day. A similar result should follow here.

4. Burnley (H) February 10

The Reds defeated Vincent Kompany's side at Turf Moor before Christmas and proved to be too strong on the day. A similar result should follow here.

