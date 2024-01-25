Liverpool's brilliant season continued last night as they reached the Carabao Cup final after overcoming Fulham in their semi-final tie.

A 1-1 draw was enough to see them through after earning a 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg and they remain in all four competitions after what has been a hugely successful season so far. A fourth-round FA Cup tie awaits them this weekend against Norwich which should be a comfortable victory which kicks off a hectic spell of nine games in 39 days.

Averaging a game just over every four days, Jurgen Klopp's side will have plenty of football to contend with across four competitions, including a final as well as European football. It's something that his squad are used to; the 2021/22 season saw them feature in a similar position at the same stage, and they went onto play 63 - which is every single competitive game that was available to them.

It was only the second time in the club's history that they had played that many, with the first being in the 2000/01 season. And given their current form and strong squad we could see it occur for a third time. Therefore, after qualifying for the Carabao Cup final we've decided to break down their very busy fixture list over the next month.

1 . Norwich (H) January 28 The Reds face off against Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup; the Canaries sit 8th in the Championship table.

2 . Chelsea (H) January 31 Their Carabao Cup finalists will arrive at Anfield for a Premier League clash at the end of the month. The two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in August.

3 . Arsenal (A) February 4 Liverpool have already beaten Arsenal at the Emirates this year in the cup but Mikel Arteta's side will be in better form this time around.