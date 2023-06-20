Register
Liverpool’s highest spending transfer window compared to Everton, Man United & Premier League rivals - gallery

With the 2023 summer transfer window underway, we look back at every club’s highest total spend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Liverpool have already conducted some good business in the summer transfer window, which opened on June 14.

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister was their first signing, in a deal worth between £35million-£55m and the 24-year-old is set to be a key player next season. Other rumoured targets include midfield trio Romeo Lavia (Southampton), Khephren Thuram (Nice) and Manu Kone (Borussia Mönchengladbach), alongside Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

Transfer spending figures are always a huge topic of interest for fans; after all, we saw Chelsea spend record amounts in January window and with a large focus on financial fair play rules in recent times, it’s interesting to compare figures.

Premier League teams are are able to spend more than ever before, with England’s top-flight comfortably outspending almost all of the rest of Europe combined.

In light of this, we’ve decided to compile a ranking of highest amounts spent by every current Premier League club in a single summer transfer window - using data from The Athletic.

1. Chelsea - £241m - 2022

Big money spent last summer saw the likes of Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella arrive at the club. They then went onto spend even more during the January window.

2. Manchester City - £212m - 2017

This was the window in which Pep Guardiola built the foundations for his Manchester City success. In the door came Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

3. Manchester United - £205.3m - 2022

Big-money signings came through the door in the form of Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez as United won the Carabao Cup and finished third.

4. West Ham - £156m - 2022

The club coughed up big money for the likes of Lucas Pacqueta, Maxwell Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca - but not all of them have worked out.

