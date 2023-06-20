Liverpool’s highest spending transfer window compared to Everton, Man United & Premier League rivals - gallery
With the 2023 summer transfer window underway, we look back at every club’s highest total spend.
Liverpool have already conducted some good business in the summer transfer window, which opened on June 14.
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister was their first signing, in a deal worth between £35million-£55m and the 24-year-old is set to be a key player next season. Other rumoured targets include midfield trio Romeo Lavia (Southampton), Khephren Thuram (Nice) and Manu Kone (Borussia Mönchengladbach), alongside Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.
Transfer spending figures are always a huge topic of interest for fans; after all, we saw Chelsea spend record amounts in January window and with a large focus on financial fair play rules in recent times, it’s interesting to compare figures.
Premier League teams are are able to spend more than ever before, with England’s top-flight comfortably outspending almost all of the rest of Europe combined.
In light of this, we’ve decided to compile a ranking of highest amounts spent by every current Premier League club in a single summer transfer window - using data from The Athletic.