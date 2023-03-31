The race for the top four is heating up and Jurgen Klopp’s side currently have a seven-point gap to make up to catch Tottenham - but will they be able do it?

Liverpool have endured an underwhelming season to date, and yet, top-four is still a possibility with 12 games left in the Premier League.

Currently, Tottenham and Newcastle United sit ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side in the table but there’s also the threat of Brighton, Brentford and Fulham, who are in and amongst the battle as well, with a resurgent Chelsea at the back of the chasing pack.

Next up is the away trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City, who themselves are gunning for the title.

With no other obligations remaining for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the focus is solely on the league and the push for Champions League football.

There’s still 12 games against teams fighting to stave off relegation, fighting for the title and fighting for Europe and every point counts from here on out.

Ahead of the trip to face Pep Guardiola’s side, here’s Liverpool’s next seven games compared to their rivals - with all of those games coming in a packed April fixture list.

1 . Manchester United 3rd | 50pts | Newcastle (A) Brentford (H) Everton (H) Nottingham Forest (A) Tottenham (A) Aston Villa (H)

2 . Tottenham 4th | 49pts | Manchester United (H) West Ham (A) Brentford (A) Aston Villa (A) Tottenham (H) Everton (A) Southampton (H)

3 . Newcastle United 5th | 47pts | Everton (A) Brighton (H) Bouremouth (H) Newcastle (A) Manchester United (H) Liverpool (A)

4 . Liverpool 6th | 42pts | Manchester City (A) Chelsea (A) Arsenal (H) Leeds (A) Nottingham Forest (H) West Ham (A) Tottenham (H)