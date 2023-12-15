Liverpool have enjoyed plenty of success over Manchester United in recent years, but do you remember all of these fixtures?

Liverpool and Manchester United will always be a big game, no matter the occasion, and this weekend's clash has been highly anticipated for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Jurgen Klopp's side ran riot in a 7-0 victory in the same fixture last season in what was one of the most stunning games we have seen in recent years and there is potential for another high-scoring affair given the form of the two sides.

United have struggled for form and results under Erik Ten Hag this season already being knocked out of Europe and the Carabao Cup and, despite losing seven times in the league, they still sit in sixth place and nine points off Liverpool in first place.

However, their most recent league game saw them dominated by Bournemouth at Old Trafford and given that Liverpool have a 100% record at Anfield this season in the league, United fans are fearing the worst ahead of their clash on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp's side have enjoyed plenty of success against their old rivals across their past 10 meetings and with the weekend's game in mind, we've decided to revisit all of those games stretching back to 2019.

1 . Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United - 5th March 2023 The now famous game, Liverpool dominated their old rivals with a scintillating performance at Anfield. Despite only being 1-0 at half-time, United fell apart in a famous result.

2 . Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool - 22nd August 2022 Erik Ten Hag earned a huge victory early on in his tenure at Old Trafford. The now-exiled Jadon Sancho starred during the win as United shocked everyone in this early season fixture.

3 . Liverpool 4-0 Man United - 19th April 2022 Liverpool romped to an utterly dominant victory at Anfield as they entered a crucial period of their quadruple attempt. United crumbled as Liverpool's front line ran riot.