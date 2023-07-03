Liverpool’s last 10 signings ranked after Dominik Szoboszlai arrival - gallery
The Reds have secured their second summer signing, but how have their last 10 additions fared?
Liverpool have completed their second signing of the summer by securing the services of RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai - in a deal worth around £60m.
Additions to their engine room are a priority this summer for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a long and difficult season with the club allowing four central midfielders to leave the club.
The move for the Hungarian was completed swiftly and the 22-year-old brings an attacking midfield threat that the Reds have lacked for some time. He managed 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season and is renowned for his ball-striking ability, creativity and set-piece quality.
He joins former Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister as the club’s second summer signing and there’s reports of another midfield addition involving Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.
With the window in full swing, we’ve decided to look back at the club’s last 10 signings and rank them based on how successful those deals have been to date.