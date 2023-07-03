Register
Liverpool’s last 10 signings ranked after Dominik Szoboszlai arrival - gallery

The Reds have secured their second summer signing, but how have their last 10 additions fared?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:47 BST

Liverpool have completed their second signing of the summer by securing the services of RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai - in a deal worth around £60m.

Additions to their engine room are a priority this summer for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a long and difficult season with the club allowing four central midfielders to leave the club.

The move for the Hungarian was completed swiftly and the 22-year-old brings an attacking midfield threat that the Reds have lacked for some time. He managed 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season and is renowned for his ball-striking ability, creativity and set-piece quality.

He joins former Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister as the club’s second summer signing and there’s reports of another midfield addition involving Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

With the window in full swing, we’ve decided to look back at the club’s last 10 signings and rank them based on how successful those deals have been to date.

Diaz made an electric start to his Liverpool career after joining in January 2022. He also made a great start to last season before a long-term injury kept him out for over 7 months. Now he can focus on a strong pre-season to begin the next campaign as their first-choice left winger and get back to terrorising defences with his electric pace and skill.

1. Luis Díaz

Konate has developed into a first-choice centre-back alongside Virgil Van Dijk and his pace and physicality has allowed Liverpool to employ a high line. Regular small injuries have restricted his ability to have an extended run in the side, but other than that you can’t fault the towering Frenchman. A fine signing.

2. Ibrahima Konate

Signed in January, he endured a shaky start before going onto score seven goals and provide two assists in his half-season in the Premier League. He looks at home in the central attacking role and can be an important player over the next few seasons.

3. Cody Gakpo

Jota has been a strong squad member since arriving from Wolves in 2021 and he offers a clinical threat across the front-line. Injuries derailed his 22/23 season but he has a strong chemistry with the current squad and remains a key option.

4. Diogo Jota

