Liverpool’s last 10 signings ranked after Mac Allister arrival - gallery

Liverpool have completed their first signing of the summer by securing the services of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister in a deal worth around £35m.
Additions to their engine room are a priority this summer for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a long and difficult season and the club has already said goodbye to four central midfielders.
Mac Allister arrives off the back of a brilliant season for club and country and the low fee could allow the club to explore more options such as Nice’s Khephran Thuram or Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.
With signings expected this summer, we’ve decided to look back at the club’s last 10 signings and rank them based on how successful those deals have been to date.
1. Luis Díaz
Diaz made an electric start to his Liverpool career after joining in January 2022. He also made a great start to last season before a long-term injury kept him out for over 7 months. Now he can focus on a strong pre-season to begin the next campaign as their first-choice left winger and get back to terrorising defences with his electric pace and skill.
2. Ibrahima Konate
Konate has developed into a first-choice centre-back alongside Virgil Van Dijk and his pace and physicality has allowed Liverpool to employ a high line. Regular small injuries have restricted his ability to have an extended run in the side, but other than that you can’t fault the towering Frenchman. A fine signing.
3. Cody Gakpo
Signed in January, he endured a shaky start before going onto score seven goals and provide two assists in his half-season in the Premier League. He looks at home in the central attacking role and can be an important player over the next few seasons.
4. Diogo Jota
Jota has been a strong squad member since arriving from Wolves in 2021 and he offers a clinical threat across the front-line. Injuries derailed his 22/23 season but he has a strong chemistry with the current squad and remains a key option.