Where the Reds would finish in the Premier League table based on their last 10 fixtures alone.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 17th May 2023, 17:30 BST

Liverpool have just two games left to give themselves the best possible chance of securing Champions League football next season. It’s definitely not out of their reach just yet, but their fate also depends on how Manchester United and Newcastle also fare in their remaining fixtures.

The top four battle is a tight contest right now, and a lot of pressure is riding on the teams of Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe. They both hold a game in-hand, but if either team slips up, Liverpool could capitalise and snub them of a spot in Europe, as just one point currently separates them.

All Jurgen Klopp and his team can do is put their all into their last two matches against Aston Villa and Southampton. Based on their recent run of form, they are in with a good chance of picking up six points. The Reds are on a seven-game winning streak and are unbeaten in nine.

Here is where Liverpool would sit in the Premier League table based on their last 10 results alone. Take a look below and find out their top four outcome, as well as the impact it would have on Manchester United and Newcastle.

W0 D2 L8 GD–14

1. 20th — Southampton (2 points)

W0 D2 L8 GD–14

W1 D3 L6 GD–9

2. 19th — Leicester City (6 points)

W1 D3 L6 GD–9

W2 D2 L6 GD–14

3. 18th — Leeds United (8 points)

W2 D2 L6 GD–14

W2 D2 L6 GD–5

4. 17th — Nottingham Forest (8 points)

W2 D2 L6 GD–5

