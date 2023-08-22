Liverpool picked up their first victory of the 2023-24 season against AFC Bournemouth.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield, with Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota on target. However, Jurgen Klopp will know there’s much improvement needed from his side, however, with a clash against Newcastle United upcoming.

Heading into the St James’ Park clash, here’s a look at some of the selection questions posed to the Liverpool boss.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker may have been slightly fortunate to have only received a yellow card after he tripped Jaidon Anthony following a heavy touch in the early stages. But the Liverpool keeper did make two big saves in the closing stages to retain a two-goal cushion.

All eyes are on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to feature. The right-back suffered a knock to his ankle and was spotted with an ice pack on his issue at full-time. Klopp was not too concerned but if the England international is unavailable then the Reds will have to change their tactics. Joe Gomez is the current deputy for Alexander-Arnold but does not have the repertoire to step into the engine room and take up the proverbial quarterback role.

The space between Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate was exposed in the first minute, with Jaidon Anthony's goal ruled out because of an offside flag. Konate, however, is first-choice alongside Virgil van Dijk, who was solid against Bournemouth. Andy Robertson also seemed to enjoy being given more of a licence to get forward as Alexander-Arnold was more selective as to when he roamed into midfield.

Midfield

Liverpool must feel they have good grounds to get Alexis Mac Allister's red card overturned. There was no malice nor excessive force used when he fouled Ryan Christie and there was widespread shock the Argentina international was given his marching orders.

If Mac Allister is banned then Wataru End could be handed a full debut. He added some stability in the middle of the park with Liverpool down to 10 men but much will depend on whether the signing from Stuttgart is ready to feature from the outset. Should he and Mac Allister be available then the latter could be pushed into an advanced role - which is what he was brought to Anfield for.

Dominik Szoboszlai's all-action performance against Bournemouth left Kopites purring. Not only did he win the penalty from which Mo Salah netted from the rebound but his low drive was only parried by Cherries keeper Neto, with Diogo Jota notching Liverpool's third goal. The £60 million arrival from RB Leipzig also displayed his physicality off the ball and has swfitly nailed down a starting spot. He’s acclimatised quicker than some may have anticipate

What's more, Klopp was enthused by Harvey Elliott's energy off the bench and is in a 'good moment'. If Mac Allister is indeed banned then Elliott could be next in line with Thiago Alcantara only coming towards the end of a hip injury, Stefan Bajcetic returning from a five-month adductor issue and Curtis Jones missing Bournemouth with a twisted ankle.

Forwards

Salah is now off the mark for the campaign, although there must have been a relief when his penalty rebounded kindly into his path. The Egypt international wasn't at his best yet there's scant chance he'll be losing his starting spot.

Luis Diaz, meanwhile, is becoming undroppable. His equaliser was a sensational bicycle kick, while he was a constant threat throughout. Klopp will be wary of Diaz's fitness given the serious knee injury he suffered last season but eight days between matches mean he should be fine.

Some may argue that Cody Gakpo has been wasted being dropped into midfield. Gakpo ended last season as Klopp's favoured striking option, having made swift headway after arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January.