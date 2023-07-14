Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Liverpool’s likely starting XI for season opener if transfer rumours prove true - gallery

Jurgen Klopp’s squad could look very different come August.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

Liverpool’s summer business has seen plenty of movement to date and now there are rumours of key names leaving the club.

With Saudi Arabia emerging as a new footballing-superpower this summer, the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago have all been targeted for a potential move - with Henderson and Fabinho both the subject of offers from Saudi clubs in the last 48 hours.

Fabinho is being eyed by Al Ittihad, who are set to make a £40m offer. Whilst Henderson has reportedly accepted a £350k-a-week, tax-free deal to join former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq meaning that their squad is set to look very different next season.

We’ve seen incomings and plenty of outgoings so far and with plenty of time left in the window, it’s likely we will see more signings completed in order to help Jurgen Klopp complete his rebuild.

When Liverpool line-up to face Chelsea on August 13, we can expect a new-look side ready to take on a new chapter.

Here’s what Liverpool’s starting XI could look like for their first game of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool’s number one.

1. GK — Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s number one.

Tipped to move into midfield but will begin the season in his natural right-back role.

2. RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold

Tipped to move into midfield but will begin the season in his natural right-back role.

Van Dijk’s perfect centre-back partner, the Frenchman is a brilliant young defender.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Van Dijk’s perfect centre-back partner, the Frenchman is a brilliant young defender.

Still one of the club’s most important players.

4. CB — Virgil van Dijk

Still one of the club’s most important players.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Transfer rumoursJurgen KloppJordan HendersonSaudi ArabiaSteven Gerrard