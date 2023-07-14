Jurgen Klopp’s squad could look very different come August.

Liverpool’s summer business has seen plenty of movement to date and now there are rumours of key names leaving the club.

With Saudi Arabia emerging as a new footballing-superpower this summer, the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago have all been targeted for a potential move - with Henderson and Fabinho both the subject of offers from Saudi clubs in the last 48 hours.

Fabinho is being eyed by Al Ittihad, who are set to make a £40m offer. Whilst Henderson has reportedly accepted a £350k-a-week, tax-free deal to join former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq meaning that their squad is set to look very different next season.

We’ve seen incomings and plenty of outgoings so far and with plenty of time left in the window, it’s likely we will see more signings completed in order to help Jurgen Klopp complete his rebuild.

When Liverpool line-up to face Chelsea on August 13, we can expect a new-look side ready to take on a new chapter.

Here’s what Liverpool’s starting XI could look like for their first game of the 2023/24 season.

1 . GK — Alisson Becker Liverpool’s number one.

2 . RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold Tipped to move into midfield but will begin the season in his natural right-back role.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Van Dijk’s perfect centre-back partner, the Frenchman is a brilliant young defender.

4 . CB — Virgil van Dijk Still one of the club’s most important players.