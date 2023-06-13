Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Liverpool’s mega £752.3 million squad value compared to Man City, Newcastle, Man Utd & others — gallery

A look at the value of all 20 teams set to compete in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Liverpool have been a dominant force on the transfer market in recent years, boasting statement signings like Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Núñez, and most recently Alexis Mac Allister. As a result of their handsome spending, the Reds have watched their squad value skyrocket.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s reign started, new players have come in and helped guide Liverpool to a gold rush of trophies, including their sixth Champions League title and first ever Premier League triumph. Now, after a disappointing 2022/23 season, they will certainly be looking to use this summer transfer window as an opportunity to springboard themselves into a strong new campaign.

But how valuable is Klopp’s squad compared to other clubs in the Premier League? We’ve put together a list of all 20 teams competing in England’s top flight next season and taken a look at each value, taking into account all players who were registered with the club last term.

Highest value player: Carlton Morris (£5.1m)

1. 20th — Luton Town (£30.9 million)

Highest value player: Carlton Morris (£5.1m)

Highest value player: Sander Berge (£17.1m)

2. 19th — Sheffield United (£83.3 million)

Highest value player: Sander Berge (£17.1m)

Highest value player: Josh Brownhill (£15.4m)

3. 18th — Burnley (£113.3 million)

Highest value player: Josh Brownhill (£15.4m)

Highest value player: Hamed Traorè (£18.8m)

4. 17th — AFC Bournemouth (£208.5 million)

Highest value player: Hamed Traorè (£18.8m)

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier League