A look at the value of all 20 teams set to compete in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have been a dominant force on the transfer market in recent years, boasting statement signings like Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Núñez, and most recently Alexis Mac Allister. As a result of their handsome spending, the Reds have watched their squad value skyrocket.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s reign started, new players have come in and helped guide Liverpool to a gold rush of trophies, including their sixth Champions League title and first ever Premier League triumph. Now, after a disappointing 2022/23 season, they will certainly be looking to use this summer transfer window as an opportunity to springboard themselves into a strong new campaign.

But how valuable is Klopp’s squad compared to other clubs in the Premier League? We’ve put together a list of all 20 teams competing in England’s top flight next season and taken a look at each value, taking into account all players who were registered with the club last term.

1 . 20th — Luton Town (£30.9 million) Highest value player: Carlton Morris (£5.1m)

2 . 19th — Sheffield United (£83.3 million) Highest value player: Sander Berge (£17.1m)

3 . 18th — Burnley (£113.3 million) Highest value player: Josh Brownhill (£15.4m)

4 . 17th — AFC Bournemouth (£208.5 million) Highest value player: Hamed Traorè (£18.8m)

