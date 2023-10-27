The Egyptian is firing on all cylinders for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has finally broken a brilliant European record that was held by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The Reds triumphed in the Europa League once again with a brilliant 5-1 win over Ligue 1 side Toulouse which saw them maintain their 100% record in the competition.

On the scoresheet was Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and, of course, Salah. But it wasn’t just any other ordinary goal for the Egyptian; that goal took him to 43 goals in European competitions for the 31-year-old, moving him ahead of Henry which means he now has the most goals scored in a major European competition by a Premier League player. Henry netted 42 times in 86 European matches for Arsenal between 1999 and 2012.

He has started the season in glittering form, but 2023 has been hugely successful on a personal level. Across the year so far, he’s managed a goal or assist every 86 minutes as he continues to show no signs of slowing down. LiverpoolWorld have decided to show the full list of players with the most European goals for their respective English clubs, with Liverpool’s star man at the top of the pile.

1 . Mohamed Salah - 43 Goals The Liverpool star has scored his 43 goals over six and a bit seasons so far and could finish with a big lead on second-place Henry when he leaves the club.

2 . Thierry Henry - 42 Arsenal legend Henry was potent in Europe under Arsene Wenger, but failed to net when it truly mattered in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona.

3 . Sergio Aguero - 40 One of the Premier League’s best ever finishers, Aguero enjoyed some amazing moments in the Europe for City, but he too fell short in the 2021 final against Chelsea.