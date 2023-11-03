Liverpool's Mohamed Salah nominated again for prestigious award he and Virgil van Dijk have won before
The Egyptian forward has been nominated for another award after another strong year for Liverpool.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the inaugural Men’s Player of the Year at the 2023 Football Supporters’ Association awards.
It is an award that the Egyptian has won twice already, back in 2018 and 2021 and he is one of six players who are on the shortlist.
Salah, 31, will be up against Manchester City duo Rodri and Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.
The award will be decided by a fans’ vote. Voting is open until midday on November 20, with the awards handed out at a ceremony in London on December 4.
Surprisingly, this award has only been running since 2013 and the association has over 500k members. There's also been a strong Liverpool contingent to win the award with Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Virgil van Dijk all picking up this award in the past alongside Salah. Previous winners include Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero. Salah enjoyed a strong season on a personal level, netting 30 goals and 16 assists across the 2022/23 season as Liverpool came up short in every competition in a rare off-season.
It saw him finish 11th in the Ballon d'Or rankings but miss out on the PFA Team of the Year to Arsenal's Saka, which caused quite a stir on social media.
So far, he has carried on where he left off. He has already produced 10 goals and four assists in all competitions and at his current rate he will match or surpass his best season return.
Fans can also vote for a wide range of different awards including women's player of the year, TV/Radio pundit of the year, writer of the year, commentator, fan media, podcast, best club podcast, football media and social media - with the FSA awards covering a wide range of the footballing world.
In terms of the voting process, fans can vote for whichever player they want through this link.