Liverpool’s new-look 2023-24 squad if rumours about transfers are true - gallery

Next season’s squad could look vastly different at Anfield.

Liverpool’s season has been a struggle so far, but with three months left in the season, there’s certainly a lot of football left to be played.

Currently sitting in ninth place and nine points off Newcastle (who they play on Saturday evening) the Reds have a mountain to climb. However, a positive result on Saturday could spark a run of form that fires them back into Champions League contention.

With that, comes the riches of qualifying for Europe’s biggest club competition. As well as a level of prestige that can attract the very best players around.

Transfer rumours surrounding who could be joining Liverpool in the summer are rife and with some squad deficiencies hihlighlighted during the , we’re expecting some changes to the squad come next season.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season, plus there’s fringe players such as Nathaniel Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher who want regular football elsewhere. Plus, it’s unclear what the plans for Curtis Jones are as well - as mentioned, there’s likely to be some movement for the Reds this summer.

Here, we take a look at what Liverpool’s squad in 2023/24 could look like.

