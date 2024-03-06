With Jurgen Klopp set to depart this summer along with a few experienced figures, their team could look very different in the summer.
A new manager, backroom staff and sporting director are set to come in after Klopp's departure and that will spell changes that are infinitely hard to predict at the current time. Some player's contracts will expire and a new manager will bring in fresh ideas and will favour different players to Klopp which could spell change. Every new manager often likes to make his mark with at least a few signings and that could see this current Liverpool side look different when it comes to next season, with their squad value taken from Transfermarkt.
1. GK - Alisson Becker
The Brazilian is still only 31 and is currently in his prime years and is recognised as one of the best in the world.
2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Despite Conor Bradley's emergence, Trent is still the first choice and he will return after the upcoming international break and will hope to fire his side to the title.
3. CB - Virgil van Dijk
Who else?
4. CB - Ousmane Diomande
Diomande has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought after players in recent times having impressed at Sporting CP. Interest is strong from multiple clubs and it's said Liverpool have scouted him in recent times. He is physically strong, tall and quick but possesses a strong technical ability as well which should see him succeed in England should a move prevail.