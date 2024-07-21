It’s been a slow maiden transfer window for Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s new head coach has very much been focusing on what he has inherited after taking charge at Anfield compared to who could replenish his squad.

Slot has been impressed with what he has seen so far from his troops, despite being depleted of many because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. The Dutchman is slowly getting senior players back and may be assessing his options.

Sporting director Richard Hughes admitted that it may be August until Liverpool’s business kickstarts. A host of names have been linked with the Reds but none have yet to arrive.

However, taking a look at the rumours that have been swirling, here’s a look at Liverpool’s potential new starting line-up if some of them indeed come true.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian firmly remains No.1 and the Reds will be hoping all rumours of a move to Saudi are soon quelled. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold There are some growing fears that the vice-captain could leave next summer on a free transfer to Real Madrid. An interesting period is ahead but he remains Liverpool's first-choice right-back by a significant margin. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Goncalo Inacio The Sporting CP is reportedly on Liverpool's radar with some claims he's the club's priority. | AFP via Getty Images