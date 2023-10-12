Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Liverpool’s next 8 games predicted ahead of busy period including Everton derby - gallery

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fine form, losing just once in all competitions so far this season.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST

Liverpool have been in strong form at the start of the new season, losing just the once in 11 games so far.

New signings have bedded in well, as have youngsters such as Jarrel Quansah and Ben Doak and their strong attacking unit is firing on all cylinders.

They currently sit top of their Europa League group and fourth in the Premier League, just three points off the top of the table after eight games played.

However, they face a very tough run of seven games in 22 days before the next international break which will test Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Following that, they travel to Manchester City for a huge game and we’ve decided to review the upcoming eight fixtures, in all competitions, to predict how successful Liverpool will be across the next month.

The Merseyside derby is often dominated by Liverpool but they face a resurgent Everton side who could be a tougher task than expected. Prediction: 2-1 victory.

1. Everton (H) - October 21

The Merseyside derby is often dominated by Liverpool but they face a resurgent Everton side who could be a tougher task than expected. Prediction: 2-1 victory.

A Europa League clash will most likely see a rotated squad that should come through against the French side fairly comfortably. Prediction: 2-0 victory.

2. Toulouse (H) - October 26

A Europa League clash will most likely see a rotated squad that should come through against the French side fairly comfortably. Prediction: 2-0 victory.

Steve Cooper’s side will pose a threat but we expect Liverpool to be able to do the business at Anfield. Prediction: 3-1 victory.

3. Nottingham Forest (H) - October 29

Steve Cooper’s side will pose a threat but we expect Liverpool to be able to do the business at Anfield. Prediction: 3-1 victory.

One of the worse teams in the league, Liverpool should have enough but will be wary after a shock 1-0 loss last season. Prediction: 3-0 victory.

4. Bournemouth (A) - November 1

One of the worse teams in the league, Liverpool should have enough but will be wary after a shock 1-0 loss last season. Prediction: 3-0 victory.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppEuropa LeaguePremier League