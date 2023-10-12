Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fine form, losing just once in all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool have been in strong form at the start of the new season, losing just the once in 11 games so far.

New signings have bedded in well, as have youngsters such as Jarrel Quansah and Ben Doak and their strong attacking unit is firing on all cylinders.

They currently sit top of their Europa League group and fourth in the Premier League, just three points off the top of the table after eight games played.

However, they face a very tough run of seven games in 22 days before the next international break which will test Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Following that, they travel to Manchester City for a huge game and we’ve decided to review the upcoming eight fixtures, in all competitions, to predict how successful Liverpool will be across the next month.

1 . Everton (H) - October 21 The Merseyside derby is often dominated by Liverpool but they face a resurgent Everton side who could be a tougher task than expected. Prediction: 2-1 victory.

2 . Toulouse (H) - October 26 A Europa League clash will most likely see a rotated squad that should come through against the French side fairly comfortably. Prediction: 2-0 victory.

3 . Nottingham Forest (H) - October 29 Steve Cooper’s side will pose a threat but we expect Liverpool to be able to do the business at Anfield. Prediction: 3-1 victory.