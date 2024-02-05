Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal has opened the door for the London side to challenge for the title alongside Jurgen Klopp's side and Manchester City.

Despite it being Liverpool's second defeat of the league campaign, Arsenal sit two behind while City can go ahead of both teams if they win their two games in hand. The win was more important for Mikel Arteta's side given that if they had lost, a potentially insurmountable eight-point gap would have opened up between the two sides. Instead, the three teams sit within a few points off each other and three-way title race seems to be on the cards.

With just 15 games to go, the title run-in has already begun. But the next few months will be tricky as all three sides look to compete in Europe and in domestic cups meaning their squads will be pushed to their limits. Therefore, we've decided to look ahead to the next five games for each side, and predict how many points each side will be on as they reach the final 10 games - can Liverpool bounce back?

1 . Burnley (H) February 10 David Datro Fofana is the in-form man for the Clarets after netting two goals in two games since arriving at the club but Burnley remain fully rooted in a relegation battle. Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 win. Photo: Naomi Baker

2 . Brentford (A) February 17 Ivan Toney has returned to action and netted two goals in two games. However, Liverpool's biggest issue is that this is another 12:30pm kick-off, a slot in which they have typically struggled. Prediction: Draw 1-1 Photo: Catherine Ivill

3 . Nottingham Forest (A) March 2 Having lost there last season, Klopp will be eager to put it right this time. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are struggling for points at the moment but they have multiple players to return to their starting line-up following the international tournaments currently taking place in Africa and Asia. That should make it a more interesting game but Liverpool should have enough quality overall. Prediction: 2-1 win. Photo: Mike Hewitt