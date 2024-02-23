Liverpool will today find out who they will face in the Europa League last 16.

Following the conclusion of the knockout play-off round, the Reds can now be drawn against nine teams - some of which will represent tough opposition.

Italian outfits AC Milan and AS Roma are possibilities, along with Portuguese duo Benfica and Sporting CP.

Interestingly, if Liverpool were to be drawn against Sporting then they'd come up against a manager reportedly in the frame to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season in Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year-old is said to be in the reckoning to succeed Klopp in the Anfield hot seat - along with Bayer Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso. But with Bayern Munich also hoping to prise Alonso at the end of the campaign after it was confirmed that Thomas Tuchel lwill depart the Allianz Arena, it is reported by The Independent that Liverpool have stepped up their search for alternatives.

Amorim has been in charge of Sporting since 2020. He led the club to the Portuguese title in his first season while this campaign they currently sit joint-top alongside fierce rivals Benfica but have a game in hand.

If Liverpool were to draw Sporting then it would mean a potential Anfield audition for Amorim.

Last-16 matches are over two legs and will be played on Thursday 7 March and Thursday 14 March. The Reds will be at home in the return game as they are the top seed.