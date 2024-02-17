Register
Liverpool's next manager odds: Xabi Alonso slips as Steven Gerrard and Julian Nagelsmann move up

A look at the latest odds for the Liverpool manager job as the club continue their search for Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager ahead of the summer, and the odds are ever-changing as Reds chiefs attempt to land a sufficient replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Klopp recently announced that he would walk away from the club at the end of this season, bringing to an end a hugely successful reign.

Klopp will go down in history as one of the best Liverpool managers of all time, but that only makes replacing him that much more difficult. A number of potential bosses have been linked, but the odds continue to shift. Here we take a look at the latest odds from William Hill.

18/1

1. Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham)

18/1

18/1

2. Jose Mourinho (Unattached)

18/1

18/1

3. Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich)

18/1

18/1

4. Steven Gerrard (Al Ettifaq)

18/1

