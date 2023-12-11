Liverpool's next six Premier League fixtures compared to Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa
Liverpool fixtures compared to their Premier League title rivals.
Liverpool are leaders of the Premier League after match-day 16.
The Reds had to dig deep to ensure that they sit at the summit of the table, however, as they came from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Goals from Mo Salah - his 200th for the club - and a stoppage-time Harvey Elliott strike earned Jurgen Klopp's men all three points in the capital.
Liverpool's boss admitted that it was the first time he 'seen somebody play as bad as we did for 76 minutes and still win'. Still, those are the sort of efforts that will be remembered if the Reds go on to hoist the title aloft.
Liverpool sit on 37 points, one point above Arsenal who lost to third-placed Aston Villa. Unai Emery's men earned a 1-0 win courtesy of John McGinn's early strike to move two points adrift of the Reds. Champions Manchester City, meanwhile, survived a scare to beat Luton Town 2-1 and are four points in arrears of Klopp's troops.
The title race is already looking like it could be the most exciting for some time and there could be a lot of jostling for positions - especially with the busy festive period approaching. Here's a look at how Liverpool's next six Premier League fixtures compare to Arsenal, Villa and City.
Liverpool
Manchester United (H) - December 17
Arsenal (H) - December 23
Burnley (A) - December 26
Newcastle United (H) - January 1
Bournemouth (A) - January 21
Chelsea (H) - January 31
Arsenal
Brighton (H) - December 17
Liverpool (A) - December 23
West Ham (H) - December 28
Crystal Palace (H) - January 20
Nottingham Forest (A) - January 30
Liverpool (H) - February 3
Aston Villa
Brentford (A) - December 17
Sheffield United (H) - December 22
Manchester United (A) - December 26
Burnley (H) - December 30
Everton (A) - January 14
Newcastle (H) - January 30 Man City
Crystal Palace (H) - December 16
Everton (A) - December 27
Sheffield United (H) - December 30
Newcastle United (A) - January 13
Burnley (H) - January 31
Brentford (A) - February 3