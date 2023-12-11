Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane on December 06, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are leaders of the Premier League after match-day 16.

The Reds had to dig deep to ensure that they sit at the summit of the table, however, as they came from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Goals from Mo Salah - his 200th for the club - and a stoppage-time Harvey Elliott strike earned Jurgen Klopp's men all three points in the capital.

Liverpool's boss admitted that it was the first time he 'seen somebody play as bad as we did for 76 minutes and still win'. Still, those are the sort of efforts that will be remembered if the Reds go on to hoist the title aloft.

Liverpool sit on 37 points, one point above Arsenal who lost to third-placed Aston Villa. Unai Emery's men earned a 1-0 win courtesy of John McGinn's early strike to move two points adrift of the Reds. Champions Manchester City, meanwhile, survived a scare to beat Luton Town 2-1 and are four points in arrears of Klopp's troops.

The title race is already looking like it could be the most exciting for some time and there could be a lot of jostling for positions - especially with the busy festive period approaching. Here's a look at how Liverpool's next six Premier League fixtures compare to Arsenal, Villa and City.

Liverpool

Manchester United (H) - December 17

Arsenal (H) - December 23

Burnley (A) - December 26

Newcastle United (H) - January 1

Bournemouth (A) - January 21

Chelsea (H) - January 31

Arsenal

Brighton (H) - December 17

Liverpool (A) - December 23

West Ham (H) - December 28

Crystal Palace (H) - January 20

Nottingham Forest (A) - January 30

Liverpool (H) - February 3

Aston Villa

Brentford (A) - December 17

Sheffield United (H) - December 22

Manchester United (A) - December 26

Burnley (H) - December 30

Everton (A) - January 14

Newcastle (H) - January 30 Man City

Crystal Palace (H) - December 16

Everton (A) - December 27

Sheffield United (H) - December 30

Newcastle United (A) - January 13

Burnley (H) - January 31