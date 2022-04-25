Liverpool remain one point behind Man City in the race for the Premier League title.

Despite a tricky first half, Liverpool claimed yet another win at the weekend as they beat Everton 2-0 thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

The victory means they continue to be hot on the heels of Man City, who thrashed Watford on Saturday afternoon.

With only five games to go for both teams, the race to the finish is heating up and Liverpool will be hopeful that Pep Guardiola’s side will slip up against Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, Wolves or Aston Villa.

So with only a handful of games left to play, how did the weekend’s win affect Liverpool’s hopes for the remainder of the campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 20th: Norwich Pts: 25. GD: -52. Chance of relegation: 99%

2. 19th: Watford Pts: 27. GD: -39. Chance of relegation: 99%

3. 18th: Everton Pts: 35. GD: -24. Chances of relegation: 55%.

4. 17th: Burnley Pts: 37. GD: -18. Chance of relegation: 27%.