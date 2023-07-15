Where the Reds have been tipped to finish after their latest transfer activity.

Liverpool’s rumour mill may currently be clogged up with reports of a potential Jordan Henderson exit but their activity on the transfer market so far has made impressive waves.

Jurgen Klopp made it his mission to transform the Reds’ midfield and true to his word, he has welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield as the team looks to bounce back from last season’s disappointing Premier League finish and hopefully secure Champions League football again.

