Liverpool’s rumour mill may currently be clogged up with reports of a potential Jordan Henderson exit but their activity on the transfer market so far has made impressive waves.
Jurgen Klopp made it his mission to transform the Reds’ midfield and true to his word, he has welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield as the team looks to bounce back from last season’s disappointing Premier League finish and hopefully secure Champions League football again.
Could they even emerge as title challengers? Bookmakers have released their odds for the upcoming campaign and some clubs have moved about in the rankings based on their transfer window movements so far. Here’s where Liverpool have been tipped to finish based on their title odds, compared to the rest of the league.