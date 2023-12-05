Liverpool have six players out of action for the trip to face Sheffield United.

Liverpool have up to six players who are out of action for the away trip to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp has some selection dilemmas going into the game, as he will be missing the long-term absentees of Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson who are all out until the new year but their recent injuries include Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and, most recently, Joel Matip.

Sheffield United are bottom of the league and have just announced that former manager Chris Wilder has taken over from Paul Heckingbottom who was sacked after winning just one of the opening 14 games this season.

With Crystal Palace to come at the weekend at 12:30pm at Selhurst Park, Klopp may be looking to rotate some of his key names ahead of the tough away trip. There are plenty of line-ups he could select that should be good enough to beat the worst team in the league this season so far.

Ahead of the game at Bramall Lane, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look ahead to predict what Klopp's starting line-up and substitutes will look like.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher He had a somewhat shaky game against Brentford and will be hoping to return to top form here with Alisson still out.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back is in stunning form right now and will look to continue that against the Blades.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah With Matip out, it is a toss up between Gomez, Quansah and Konate - but the 21-year-old has been thrown into games against 'weaker' opposition and with the quick turnaround for the weekend, he could come in instead of a more senior figure. He has proven he can cope with the level and it will be interesting to see who Klopp picks.