Southampton vs Liverpool: Arne Slot’s side return after the international break with a trip to face struggling Southampton.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action after the international break to face Southampton, in a game they will begin as heavy favourites.

They had built some serious momentum before the international break, with their win over Aston Villa at Anfield. Prior to that, they’d beaten Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton twice within a week as they continued their strong form.

What will be interesting is the fact that they face Real Madrid a few days later at Anfield before then welcoming Manchester City on the weekend - two giant encounters which should result in a slightly rotated side against the Saints. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look ahead to next weekend’s game at St. Mary’s, as we have predicted what starting XI will meet Russell Martin’s side. There are a few key decisions to make which means we are expecting one or two changes.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alisson Becker still out of action, Kelleher will get another chance to shine. He impressed for his country against Finland saving a penalty and has been in strong form since Alisson’s injury.

RB - Conor Bradley

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury means Bradley will get a rare start but he is more than capable of producing the goods against Southampton.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

He will be needed to captain the side despite the fact there are two huge games the week after.

CB - Jarrel Quansah

If there is to be one change, it may be at centre-back. Ibrahima Konate may well start but he will be required to start both games against Madrid and City, meaning that a rest here could be the smart play.

LB - Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas has been the starter in recent weeks and, given the pecking order, he should start against Madrid and City meaning Robertson gets the chance to start here.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

An ever-present this season, he is key to their midfield and should return from international duty to go straight into the side.

CM - Curtis Jones

In the form of his life, he could replace Alexis Mac Allister who will be back on Thursday ahead of the game on Sunday. Even if the Argentine plays, expect Jones to be in the line-up regardless.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

If Mac Allister is omitted, the Hungarian could get another chance to impress having failed to find his best form this season.

RW - Mohamed Salah

With his fitness record and hunger to succeed, there’s no way he can ever be left out of the line-up. He will likely come off in the second half, as long as they are winning, to save some of his legs for the big week ahead.

LW - Luis Diaz

Diaz is away with Colombia but should return with ample time to start here.

ST - Cody Gakpo

The left-wing and striker position is likely to feature either Gakpo, Diaz or Darwin Nunez. Diogo Jota remains out of action and it could be a case of assessing which players are in the best shape after their international exploits.