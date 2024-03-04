After a nervy win over Nottingham Forest to keep their Premier League lead alive, Liverpool are now preparing for a blockbuster clash at the top of the table. The Reds will host reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday as both sides look to claim what could be a season-defining three points.

Just one point currently separates the two, and despite their depleted squad due to injury, Liverpool will throw absolutely everything they have at this clash. The fans will pack out the stadium and get behind the Reds as they have done throughout the season, with extra bums on seats thanks to the new Anfield Road stand expansion.

But what is Liverpool's average home attendance figure so far, and where do they compare to the rest of the Premier League? we've ranked all 20 clubs based on their crowd sizes as we venture further into this unpredictable 2023/24 season.

1 . 20th — Bournemouth Average attendance: 11,067

2 . 19th — Luton Town Average attendance: 11,077

3 . 18th — Brentford Average attendance: 17,077

4 . 17th — Burnley Average attendance: 21,221