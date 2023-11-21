Liverpool have begun the season in fine fettle; with just two defeats overall they're currently sitting pretty near the top of the Premier League table after 12 games. Jurgen Klopp has brought his Liverpool 2.0 to the fore and now hopes are high for success this season. In terms of looking towards their past to predict the future, we’ve decided to look back at all of points tallies for Klopp’s Liverpool sides after 12 games in the league. Spoiler alert - Liverpool are in good shape. Their points tally is strong, but it also feels like there’s more to come from their performances as well which should excite fans, but how does it compare to the rest of Klopp's time at the club?
1. 2019/20 - 34 Points
Simply irresistible; Klopp's side blew away City at Anfield 3-1 to lay down a marker and after going top in gameweek 2, they never relinquished top spot and went onto record 99 points and win their maiden Premier League title - what a side.
2. 2018/19 - 30 Points
Klopp's side were purring after 12 games in 2018 with everyone fit and firing as a strong season looked on the cards.
In comparison to the rest of the seasons, it shows they are well on course for a strong season. There's definitely more to come from their performances which is exciting as the only other two point tallies to beat them were two of their best seasons in the Premier League era.
4. 2016/17 - 27 Points
In what was Klopp's first full season in charge, his side were flying with new signings and Philippe Coutinho shining as bright as he ever did at Liverpool. However, there was a big drop-off after Christmas before they eventually snatched Champions League qualification.