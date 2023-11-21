Liverpool have begun the season in fine fettle; with just two defeats overall they're currently sitting pretty near the top of the Premier League table after 12 games. Jurgen Klopp has brought his Liverpool 2.0 to the fore and now hopes are high for success this season. In terms of looking towards their past to predict the future, we’ve decided to look back at all of points tallies for Klopp’s Liverpool sides after 12 games in the league. Spoiler alert - Liverpool are in good shape. Their points tally is strong, but it also feels like there’s more to come from their performances as well which should excite fans, but how does it compare to the rest of Klopp's time at the club?