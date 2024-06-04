One of Liverpool’s transfer rivals have decided to reduce the size of their squad significantly.

Liverpool’s rivals Arsenal have released a huge number of players ahead of this season becoming next. The Gunners fell just short in the Premier League title race in the season just gone, with Manchester City outrunning them for a second consecutive season.

Liverpool have been met with a similar fate all too often during recent years, but both Arsenal and the Reds will be hoping to dust themselves down and go again next season with the hope of going one better. But ahead of next season, changes must take place, as they do every summer. For some clubs, like Liverpool, that means a change of manager, while others will oversee significant changes in their respective squads.

Transfer will play a key role in that, but first come the retained lists, with each club releasing players at the end of their current deals. In Arsenal’s case, their released list is significantly longer than most clubs, with as many as 22 players released this summer. Among them are senior players Mohamed Elneny, Arthur Okonkwo and Cedric Soares.

A Gunners statement read: “Ahead of the official Premier League announcement of all men’s players who will be out of contract at their current clubs on June 30, we are taking this opportunity to thank those players leaving us at the end of the month.

“We are saying goodbye to the following men’s players and scholars, and have also included the three women’s players we have previously announced will also be departing. Players are presented in alphabetical order: Mauro Bandeira, Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown. Catalin Cirjan. Noah Cooper, Sabrina D’Angelo, Henry Davies, Ovie Ejeheri, Mohamed Elneny, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alex Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Kaylan Marckese, Vivianne Miedema, Arthur Okonkwo, Kamarni Ryan, Cedric Soares, Kido Taylor-Hart.”

Arsenal also confirmed that they will discuss new terms with the highly rated Reuell Walters and others. The statement added: “In addition, please note the following players’ contracts also expire on June 30. Discussions are ongoing and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course: Amario Cozier-Duberry, Karl Hein, Reuell Walters. We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club. You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures.”

Elneny, who had been with Arsenal since 2016 and is an international teammate of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, said an emotional goodbye, saying: “It’s meant a lot to me being here for so long, it was the best eight years of my life. I love this club so much, I love the fans, I love everything about Arsenal. It breaks my heart – that’s why I refused to take to the field [on the lap of honour] because I was so full of emotion. But that’s life, my time here has come to an end and I’m very proud of what I’ve done for this club.