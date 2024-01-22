A general view of Man City's Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Liverpool's Premier League title rivals Manchester City have seen one of their principal backroom members depart the club.

Omar Berrada has left his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group - having been poached by bitter rivals Manchester United.

Berrada was highly regarded at City. He helped the club seal the deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and was considered as the likely successor to director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally completed a purchase of 25% in United for £1.2 billion from the Glazer family last month. The aim for Ratcliffe is to restore the Red Devils as one of the Premier League's heavyweights, having not won a title since 2013. And Britain's richest person's first major act was to prise Berrada to Old Trafford as the club's CEO.

A United statement said: "The club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey.

"As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the club. He is currently serving as Chief Football Operations Officer for City Football Group overseeing 11 clubs across five continents and, prior to this, held senior roles at Barcelona.

"It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football."

A City statement to The Athletic read: “Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group.

“The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”