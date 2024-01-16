Aston Villa sit just two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Liverpool's Premier League title rivals Aston Villa have admitted they are being cautious in the January transfer window because of profit and sustainability rules.

On Monday, Everton and Nottingham Forest were both charged for breaking spending regulations and will now be referred to an independent commission. Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier this season for being guilty of breaching financial protocol in 2021-22, which they have appealed.

Meanwhile, in February 2023, Manchester City were charged with 115 rules breaches over multiple years although the case is still to be heard and Chelsea's spending is being investigated.

Villa are this season's surprise package and are serious contenders to win the Premier League. Unai Emery's troops sit third in the table and two points behind leaders Liverpool after 21 fixtures.

However, the Villa Park outfit will be unable to bolster their squad in the January transfer window unless they are able to first offload some players.

"We have to accept the rules and accept that if we want to sign someone, one has to leave on our list in the squad," Emery said before his side's 0-0 draw against Everton last weekend. "For financial fair play, we will need to accept the rules and how we are.

