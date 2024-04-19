Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final second leg match between Atalanta and Liverpool FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on April 18, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The ambition of winning the Europa League is over. The dream of an almighty party in Dublin is no more.

In truth, Liverpool fans knew they wouldn’t be having an Irish fiesta a week ago after a damaging 3-0 loss against Atalanta at Anfield. The quarter-final tie was virtually over at the halfway stage. Mo Salah’s penalty might have given the Reds an early lifeline in the reverse clash in Bergamo but that was as good as it got.

There will be no Europa League trophy for Jurgen Klopp before he departs as Liverpool manager in the summer. It’s the only major piece of silverware that has eluded him in his eight-and-a-half years in the driving seat.

Yet, in truth, Liverpool will be hoping this was just a dalliance with the Europa League. A brief fling before taking up their spot among the elite once again.

The Reds will return to the Champions League next season barring any capitulation in their remaining six Premier League fixtures.

Supporters would have enjoyed travelling to new stadia such as Atalanta, Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and LASK. But they will yearn for appearances at the likes of the Nou Camp, Allianz Arena and Santiago Bernabeu on a regular basis again. Klopp has restored the club’s place back among the very best outfits on the continent. A sixth European Cup was gleaned in 2019 while there have been two other appearances in the final.

And in terms of Liverpool's accounts, they too will be desperate to be back in the premier competition. The Champions League is the richest club competition in the world. When it comes to finances, there is no comparison.

Even after reaching only the last 16 last season, the Reds still accrued €67.7 million in prize money. When they reached the final in 2021-22 a whopping €104.7 million.

However, Liverpool’s balance sheet is set to take a significant hit. Throughout the competition, they earned around only €31 million - more than €30 million less than last term.

The Reds received a €3.4 million participation fee for being in the Europa League. Then winning four games in Group A landed the club €2.52 million along with an additional €1.1 million for finishing top. A spot in the last 16 earned Liverpool €1.2 million and reaching the quarter-finals was an additional €1.8 million. What’s more, the Reds’ 10-year coefficient ranking, which was No.1 in the tournament, landed them €4.22 million.

However, Liverpool will also get a share of the value pillar - formerly the market pool. Football Benchmark estimates that to be €16.9 million.