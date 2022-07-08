The new Premier League season isn’t too far away now.

Fantasy Premier League is becoming an ever-increasingly popular phenomenon among football fans in this country.

The new season starts in early August and supporters will be back competing in leagues against their friends, family and colleagues.

Liverpool were just pipped to the title last term by Manchester City will look to push for top spot again in the next campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are without Sadio Mane anymore but will be hoping new signing Darwin Nunez can fill the void.

They will be locking horns with new boys Fulham again and the London club arrive back in the big time with striker Aleksander Mitrovic after he fired 43 goals in the Championship.

The Cottagers will take on rivals Brentford next term as the Bees prepare for another year under Thomas Frank.

Here’s a look at where Liverpool’s FPL squad value ranks right now among every other Premier League side, along with average player values, and every side’s most expensive player.

1. Spurs - 1st Overall squad value: £164m. Number of players: 30. Average player value: £5.5m. Most valuable player: Son Heung-Min (£12m) Photo: David Rogers

2. Man City - 2nd Overall squad value: £157m. Number of players: 27. Average player value: £5.8m. Most valuable player: Kevin De Bruyne (£12m)

3. Liverpool - 3rd Overall squad value: £152m. Number of players: 30. Average player value: £5m. Most valuable player: Mo Salah (£13m)

4. Arsenal - 4th Overall squad value: £146.5m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Bakary Saka and Gabriel Jesus (£8m)