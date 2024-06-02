Liverpool have been linked with plenty of moves this summer ahead of Arne Slot’s arrival.

The squad is already in a very healthy shape; it has a brilliant mix of youth and experience and is primed for a successful year of challenging for trophies but there may be one or two tweaks in the form of signings that help Slot carry out his philosophy. Moreover, there are decisions to make over returning players, younger talents and whether squad depth is needed after winning just one trophy last season. And, as always, the rumour mill is working overtime prior to the transfer window opening which is linking Liverpool to a whole host of talented stars.