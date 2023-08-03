Liverpool’s £549 million-rated starting XI for next season if transfer rumours come true — gallery
The Reds have signed two quality players already but can they add more to their roster?
New Liverpool signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have enjoyed getting stuck into the pre-season action as they prepare for their debut season with their new club. Fans have also watched Virgil van Dijk take on the armband and Trent Alexander-Arnold become his deputy ahead of an exciting new Premier League campaign and indeed, a new era.
There are still plenty of transfer connections for Liverpool to explore before the window slams shut, so we’ve put together a potential starting lineup, based on new signings and talks on the rumour mill. Player values have come from either their signing fee, Transfermarkt value, or the asking price set by the club.