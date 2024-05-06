Liverpool’s summer is set to be a busy one thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s departure as a new era begins.

Arne Slot looks set to succeed the German boss and he will bring a similar style of play but he will ultimately have a different view than Klopp. This could mean new signings and personnel changes which would leave the current Liverpool XI looking very different.

With the transfer rumour mill going very strong ahead of a summer of change, we’ve decided to draw up what their potential team could look like - taking their values from Transfermarkt to create the 2024/25 Liverpool XI.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is the undisputed number one and there isn't one keeper Liverpool fans would want between the sticks.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back remains a key figure in defence.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The captain is still a key figure at the club and he will be a starter for the new era.