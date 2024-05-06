With Arne Slot likely to come in, and certain players leaving, we could see new players arrive.With Arne Slot likely to come in, and certain players leaving, we could see new players arrive.
With Arne Slot likely to come in, and certain players leaving, we could see new players arrive.

Liverpool's £582m starting XI if transfer rumours are true including Barcelona's £68m-rated star - gallery

Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp’s departure could set in motion a chain of events that could see Liverpool’s team look very different next season.

Liverpool’s summer is set to be a busy one thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s departure as a new era begins.

Arne Slot looks set to succeed the German boss and he will bring a similar style of play but he will ultimately have a different view than Klopp. This could mean new signings and personnel changes which would leave the current Liverpool XI looking very different.

With the transfer rumour mill going very strong ahead of a summer of change, we’ve decided to draw up what their potential team could look like - taking their values from Transfermarkt to create the 2024/25 Liverpool XI.

The Brazilian is the undisputed number one and there isn't one keeper Liverpool fans would want between the sticks.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The right-back remains a key figure in defence.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The captain is still a key figure at the club and he will be a starter for the new era.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The defender has been linked with a move and his ball-playing capabilities and consistency would gel well with Van Dijk.

4. CB - Marc Guehi

