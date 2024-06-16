Liverpool’s summer is uncertain when it comes to transfers as there no gaping holes in their squad to address.
Couple that with the fact that the new boss Arne Slot is yet to fully assess his squad in the flesh and it makes for an interesting window in prospect. He may decide he needs a player in a certain position to help carry out his philosophy or decide that one or two young guns would be better suited out on loan - there are decisions to be made.
Yet, the rumour mill hasn’t slowed down across the past month linking Liverpool to plenty of shrewd and exciting deals. Therefore, we’ve decided to look at how Liverpool could line-up next season if the rumours are indeed true.
1. GK - Alisson Becker
Set for a big summer at the Copa America, he remains one of the very best in the world. Reports have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia but the club will not part ways with the Brazilian. | Getty Images
2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
He could well end up playing in midfield for England across the coming weeks but he will be the first-choice right-back for next season. Slot may try him in midfield if he stars for England but his natural position is where he is likely to stay. | Getty Images
3. CB - Leny Yoro
Free to leave this summer, according to the Lille president, Yoro is being chased by Europe's elite and could be the successor for Van Dijk. | AFP via Getty Images
4. CB - Virgil van Dijk
A big summer awaits the Dutch skipper but he will return to guide Liverpool into a new era. | AFP via Getty Images
