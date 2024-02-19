Liverpool 's current squad is ready to challenge on all fronts but there is likely to be some small changes in the summer for multiple reasons.

Firstly, Jurgen Klopp departing the club will result in a significant change in the club's direction. Targets will be different and a new manager will have different ideas and players he wants, in the current squad and whoever comes in. Secondly, there are players with contracts set to expire and youngsters and squad players' futures to be decided - and then there's been the host of transfer reports of players that Liverpool have been linked with.