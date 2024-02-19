Register
Their squad depth has been the key to success but there will be changes to it in the near future.

Liverpool's £634m starting XI if transfer rumours are true including surprise signing & Newcastle United star - gallery

Liverpool have ben linked with a number of strong targets ahead of the summer window.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 19th Feb 2024, 19:44 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 19:56 GMT

Liverpool's current squad is ready to challenge on all fronts but there is likely to be some small changes in the summer for multiple reasons.

Firstly, Jurgen Klopp departing the club will result in a significant change in the club's direction. Targets will be different and a new manager will have different ideas and players he wants, in the current squad and whoever comes in. Secondly, there are players with contracts set to expire and youngsters and squad players' futures to be decided - and then there's been the host of transfer reports of players that Liverpool have been linked with.

It might only be February, but there's a new era that will begin at the club in just over three months time and we've predicted what Liverpool's XI could look like if the rumours are true.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Who else could ever replace Ali?

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Connor Bradley is no doubt a brilliant talent but TAA is still the top man for the job.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

His deal is up in 2025 but the Liverpool skipper is a fan-favourite and loves the club, it would take a drastic call from an incoming manager to make him leave, or an insane offer.

4. CB - Piero Hincapie

With the defender performing so well for Xabi Alonso, he could be an addition in the summer. After all, he has been linked and scouted earlier this season by the Reds and it would give them a left-footed centre-back that they have been searching for.

