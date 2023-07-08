The value of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI next season if Liverpool transfer rumours prove to be true.

Jurgen Klopp has his foot firmly on the gas this transfer window, with two huge midfield signings already over the line as Liverpool look to return to the Premier League next season as title challengers. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both made the move to Anfield in recent weeks, after the Reds forked out £95 million for the pair.

Klopp is eyeing up one more target for his engine room restructure and a centre-back is also said to be high up on his priority list. Surprise reports resurrecting the Reds’ links to Kylian Mbappé have also emerged, meaning this could be one blockbuster window for the Merseyside outfit if all talks and links come true.

So , we’ve predicted the starting lineup Klopp may opt for next season, including new signings and transfer links that could potentially come to fruition. This XI is worth a mammoth £703 million, based on transfer fees, asking prices and amounts reportedly offered, as well as valuations by Transfermarkt.

1 . GK — Alisson Bought for £67 million. No one is taking his place right now.

2 . RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold Currently valued at £56 million. He may be tipped to move into midfield but his role remains at right-back for now.

3 . CB — Virgil van Dijk Bought for £75 million. With the midfield reshuffle underway, VVD will likely be wearing the armband most of the time.

4 . CB — Perr Schuurs £34 million asking price. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to sign the Dutchman ‘at any cost’ this summer.