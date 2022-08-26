How do the Merseyside pair measure up against the rest of their Premier League rivals?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an intriguing summer of transfer activity for Liverpool and Everton.

The two Merseyside clubs have recruited to varying degrees this summer, but the early signs this season have been that their newest additions may take a little while longer to settle in.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have taken just two points from their first three matches, while the Toffees have taken just one.

With less than a week to go until the window closes, the assumption will be that the vast majority of business has now been concluded - although a late deal or two can never be ruled out.

As such, we’ve taken a look at all 20 top flight clubs to see how much they’ve spent so far, and to determine who comes out on top in terms of their summer expenditure.

Check out the full standings below...

*All fees taken from Transfermarkt. Undisclosed fees and potential add-ons not included in totals.

Chelsea

Sum Total = £181.43m

Most expensive signing = Marc Cucurella - £58.77m

Nottingham Forest

Sum Total = £133.25m

Most expensive signing = Morgan Gibbs-White - £26.55m

Manchester United

Sum Total = £128.72m

Most expensive signing = Casemiro - £63.59m

West Ham

Sum Total = £125.15m

Most expensive signing = Gianluca Scamacca - £32.4m

Arsenal

Sum Total = £118.86m

Most expensive signing = Gabriel Jesus - £46.96m

Manchester City

Sum Total = £109.57m

Most expensive signing = Erling Haaland - £54m

Tottenham Hotspur

Sum Total = £107.91m

Most expensive signing = Richarlison - £52.2m

Wolves

Sum Total = £106.74m

Most expensive signing = Matheus Nunes - £40.5m

Leeds United

Sum Total = £95.08m

Most expensive signing = Brenden Aaronson - £29.56m

Liverpool

Sum Total = £77.22m

Most expensive signing = Darwin Nunez - £67.5m

Newcastle United

Sum Total = £59.4m

Most expensive signing = Sven Botman - £33.3m

Fulham

Sum Total = £50.76m

Most expensive signing = Joao Palhinha - £18m

Southampton

Sum Total = £50.76m

Most expensive signing = Gavin Bazunu - £12.6m

Aston Villa

Sum Total = £49.5m

Most expensive signing = Diego Carlos - £27.9m

Brentford

Sum Total = £45.45m

Most expensive signing = Keane Lewis-Potter - £17.1m

Brighton

Sum Total = £33.66m

Most expensive signing = Pervis Estupinan - £16.02m

Everton

Sum Total = £32.4m

Most expensive signing = Amadou Onana - £32.4m

Crystal Palace

Sum Total = £31.14m

Most expensive signing = Cheick Doucoure - £20.34m

AFC Bournemouth

Sum Total = £24.21m

Most expensive signing = Marcos Senesi - £13.5m

Leicester City

Sum Total = £0