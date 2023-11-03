Liverpool were interested in strengthening one area of their squad but opted against it.

Up until the summer transfer deadline day, there was clamour from supporters for Liverpool to strengthen their squad.

The Reds indeed did that in midfield throughout the window - from the formative stage until the final day. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboslzai were recruited ahead of pre-season before Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arrived in the closing stages - the latter joining on

Yet when the window closed, there were sections of fans who still felt that Jurgen Klopp had left his set-up an option short in central defence. An underwhelming 2022-23 season, which saw Liverpool surrender a Champions League berth and fail to challenge for a piece of silverware, led to calls for the rearguard to be strengthened. The argument was that Virgil van Dijk had endured stuttering form, Ibrahima Konate had injury issues, Joe Gomez couldn’t hit the heights he displayed before a serious knee injury and Joel Matip was on the wrong side of 30.

Indeed, the Reds explored the option, with the preference being someone young and left-footed - a rare commodity to find. Micky van de Ven, who sporting director Jorg Schmadtke knew from his time at Wolfsburg, was linked before joining Tottenham for up to £43 million. Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Torino’s Perr Schuurs were among the others who were reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

However, the Reds ultimately refrained from dipping into the market. Klopp assessed his options and was comfortable. There seemingly was a feeling that van Dijk’s dip was temporary while Konate’s minutes have been managed cautiously. Gomez was an England regular before his setback and is only hitting his peak years aged 26 while Matip’s proven a reliable figure since arriving in 2016.

And as fifth choice, Liverpool believed they had a highly promising prospect in Jarell Quansah - so much so that they allowed Nat Phillips to depart for Celtic. Quansah has been on the Anfield book since the age of five and captained the under-18s to reach the FA Youth Cup final and the UEFA Youth League in the 2020-21 season.

After spending the second half of last term on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, Quansah was surveyed in pre-season - and deemed ready to provide cover. Yet Quansah is now more than a rookie option waiting in the wings. Enjoying a breakthrough campaign, including a full Premier League debut, the 20-year-old is now viewed as a bona fide option.

He made his sixth appearance of the campaign in Wednesday night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth. Klopp named the youngster his man of the match - and Kopites aplenty concurred. In the treacherous conditions of Storm Ciaran, Quansah not only repelled a Premier League outfit but thrived on the ball. He had 114 touches, made 86 passes - the most in the squad - as well as completing seven clearances, two interceptions and four ground duels.

Indeed, Liverpool have saved themselves a significant fee by not recruiting a new defender. But sticking by Quansah and allowing him opportunities has sent a clear message to the rest of the fledgling talents at the AXA Training Centre.

The 20-year-old has represented England at every age group level during his career. Had he not been given a chance, eyebrows may have been raised. Questions may have been asked whether the policy of blooding in youth was going to start subsiding.

