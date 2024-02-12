Register
Liverpool defender could be next player fast-tracked by Jurgen Klopp after quietly scoring first goal

Liverpool signed Amara Nallo from West Ham United and he netted in the under-21s' 3-1 win over Stoke City.
By Will Rooney
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:09 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 15:10 GMT
Amara Nallo of Liverpool celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal with his team mates during the PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on February 11, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool under-21s earned successive Premier League 2 victories as they eased beyond Stoke City.

The young Reds earned a 3-1 victory at the club's AXA Training Centre. Less than 24 hours after being named on the first-team bench in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp's side's 3-1 triumph over Burnley, Lewis Koumas dropped back down for duty.

And the 18-year-old, who is the son of former Wigan Athletic and West Brom midfielder Jason, plundered a double to continue his magnificent goalscoring form.

Stoke took the lead inside just two minutes but Koumas drilled a low effort home in the 34th minute. Centre-back Amara Nallo, 17, then bagged his first goal for Liverpool since joining from West Ham last summer when bagging in the 49th minute. Koumas notched his second of the game in the 66th minute.

Koumas took his tally to 14 for the season. His second was assisted by Jayden Danns, who has bagged 21 times in competitive games and fired a further six in mid-season friendlies.

The pair have been training with Klopp's side of late. Nallo, however, has not been spotted rubbing shoulders with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Co.

Despite being only a first-year scholar, the England youth international has made nine appearances for the under-21s and a further five for the under-18s. He could be the next fledgling talent who is indeed called up for training if he continues on an upward trajectory.

