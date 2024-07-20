Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez of Liverpool checking out the pitch before the pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at BBBank Wildpark on July 19, 2023 in Karlsruhe, Germany. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender left Liverpool at the end of last season.

Joel Matip is closing in on a switch to a new club after his release from Liverpool.

The centre-back departed the Reds following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. Matip gave eight years of magnificent service at Anfield. He made 201 appearances and scored 11 goals to help Liverpool win seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

But his time at the Reds was curtailed by an ACL injury he suffered in December that ruled him out for the rest of the 2023-24 season. Matip’s contract was not renewed but Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on the defender after it was confirmed he would leave Merseyside.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction,” said the former Liverpool manager.

“Joel’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club, we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don’t think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group.

“I have said before that if there was one person who wouldn’t care if he was underrated it would be Joel, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly. Not only has he set the standards for himself, he has set them for others and this is one of the main reasons why his time here has been so successful.”

Matip, 33, has seemingly opted to continue his playing career after coming back from his serious setback. And he looks set to join Liverpool’s Champions League rivals.

Bayer Leverkusen head into the new campaign against the backdrop of an unthinkable 2023-24. They were not only crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time but did so unbeaten. Xabi Alonso’s side also won the DKB Pokal and lost their only game of the season to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Leverkusen wanted more experience as they aim to defend the German title and prepare for life in Europe’s elite club competition. And Alonso has set his sights on Matip, with talks advancing. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Bayer Leverkusen are advancing in talks to sign Joel Matip as new centre back on free transfer. After leaving Liverpool, Matip received several approaches and Leverkusen are really keen. Talks underway, as interest is concrete.”