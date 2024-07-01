Liverpool's rivals confirm major deal they've been working on since February
Liverpool’s fierce rivals Manchester United have finally been successful in their attempt to prise Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS completed a partial takeover of United from the Glazer family in February and has been revamping the club’s backroom team. After persuading Omar Berrada to join from Manchester City, Ratcliffe set his sights on Ashworth to become the Red Devils’ new sporting director.
However, Newcastle stood their ground and placed Ashworth on gardening leave in February. Ashworth was ready to take the Magpies to arbitration to try to get a switch to Old Trafford sealed. But an out-of-court settlement has been reached and Ashworth - the English FA’s former technical director - is free to join Man Utd.
A joint-statement said: “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United.
“The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future.”
