Dan Ashworth. Picture: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United and Newcastle United have brokered a deal.

Liverpool’s fierce rivals Manchester United have finally been successful in their attempt to prise Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS completed a partial takeover of United from the Glazer family in February and has been revamping the club’s backroom team. After persuading Omar Berrada to join from Manchester City, Ratcliffe set his sights on Ashworth to become the Red Devils’ new sporting director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Newcastle stood their ground and placed Ashworth on gardening leave in February. Ashworth was ready to take the Magpies to arbitration to try to get a switch to Old Trafford sealed. But an out-of-court settlement has been reached and Ashworth - the English FA’s former technical director - is free to join Man Utd.

A joint-statement said: “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United.