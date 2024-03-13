Liverpool are set for major changes in the club this summer and we've already seen some take effect.
Michael Edwards is back and he is likely to hire Bournemouth director of football Richard Hughes at the end of the season which will heavily impact their transfer targets. Plus, a new manager will arrive too and it will be interesting to see how it all affects the starting line-up. Some players are leaving and some are rumoured to come in and with plenty of reports circling around at the moment, we've decided to predict what Liverpool's line-up could look like after the summer. And we've taken their squad value from Transfermarkt.