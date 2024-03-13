Michael Edwards is back and he is likely to hire Bournemouth director of football Richard Hughes at the end of the season which will heavily impact their transfer targets. Plus, a new manager will arrive too and it will be interesting to see how it all affects the starting line-up. Some players are leaving and some are rumoured to come in and with plenty of reports circling around at the moment, we've decided to predict what Liverpool's line-up could look like after the summer. And we've taken their squad value from Transfermarkt.