Liverpool have brought in two top players which has raised their overall squad value.

With the return of the Premier League set for next weekend, clubs have spent a lot of money on their squads ahead of the new season - including Liverpool.

So far, some of the biggest deals in England’s top-flight have included Declan Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal, Kai Havertz’s £65m move and Liverpool’s £60m midfield signing of Dominik Szoboszlai also stands as one of the most expensive deals completed this summer.

In terms of Jurgen Klopp’s side, it’s been a midfield upheaval during the window so far. A total of six players have left the club on a permanent basis and a further four have gone on loan - but five of those permanent deals have been midfielders.

To combat the losses, the Reds brought in the midfield duo of Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister and there will be more of an onus on the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott to step up this campaign.

Liverpool, as well as most of the league, have been extremely busy conducting deals and values of squads have changed across the summer so far. With that in mind, here are the latest figures – all in one place - of all the values of the squads in the Premier League and their % change since last month.

1 . 20th: Luton Town €59.00m - 58.4% rise from July 2023 Photo: Ashley Allen

2 . 19th: Sheffield United €86.50m - 8.9% drop from July 2023

3 . 18th: Burnley €191.65m - 22.6% rise from July 2023 Photo: Naomi Baker

4 . 17th: Fulham €264.00m - 8.6% rise from July 2023