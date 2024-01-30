Liverpool's January business has been mostly focused on the shocking news that Jurgen Klopp will depart at the end of the season.

The news about the manager is certainly a big surprise but his last ever summer window in charge in 2023 was a brilliant one, as it has meant Liverpool's squad doesn't have any glaring issues that have needed to be addressed.

Where there have been injuries, and there has been, Klopp has turned to a brilliant crop of youngsters to plug any gaps and they've proven to be strokes of genius as Liverpool remain on course for four trophies, as it stands. Any moves have been temporary loans away from the club and despite the club signing players in every January window since 2019, this one seems to be the one that will break the trend.

Nevertheless, with the window just days from closing, we've decided to see what Liverpool's starting XI could look like in 2024 if the rumours are to be believed.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian is revered amongst the Liverpool fanbase for his consistent performances, and is the undisputed number one.

2 . RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold The right-back has been in great form this year and is emerging as one of the standout figures in the league.

3 . CB - Goncalo Inacio Tall, composed, great on the ball and in the air and experienced at a young age, the left-footed defender could be a great centre-back replacement if Van Dijk decides to move on. His release clause is set at £51m and he is waiting for a top club to sign him with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and other top clubs linked.