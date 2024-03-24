A new manager will come in this summer and a new sporting director means new targets will be chased and there's always interest from other clubs, contract situations and injuries to consider that could happen in the future. With the international break in full swing, we've decided to see what Liverpool's squad will look like at the start of the 2025/26 season by simulating Football Manager 24. Granted, it is a game, so it isn't entirely accurate as the likes of Conor Bradley aren't included in the squad here.