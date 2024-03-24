With a perfect blend of youth and experience, what could Liverpool's team look like at the start of the 2025/26 season.With a perfect blend of youth and experience, what could Liverpool's team look like at the start of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool's starting XI in 2025/26 according to famous video game including £85m signing - gallery

Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool's team could look very different in two years time but what does Football Manager predict?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 24th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 20:17 GMT

Liverpool have a brilliant squad as it stands but it could change a lot across the next few years.

A new manager will come in this summer and a new sporting director means new targets will be chased and there's always interest from other clubs, contract situations and injuries to consider that could happen in the future. With the international break in full swing, we've decided to see what Liverpool's squad will look like at the start of the 2025/26 season by simulating Football Manager 24. Granted, it is a game, so it isn't entirely accurate as the likes of Conor Bradley aren't included in the squad here.

However, it is a fun way to pass the time with the two-week hiatus from club football and we're sure Liverpool fans would be happy if their line-up looked like this in 2025.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

