It is now pretty common knowledge that Jurgen Klopp’s summer priority is to transform his engine room. Liverpool have been linked to a number of midfielders ahead of the transfer window and, if the reports are true, the club is wasting no time in tabling offers.
A Premier League top four finish is still possible for the Reds, but with just three matches left to go, it’s a tall order to snatch a Champions League spot. Especially with third and fourth-placed Newcastle and Manchester United both benefitting from a game in-hand.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But regardless of where Liverpool finish this season, recruiting new personnel is definitely on the cards when the transfer window opens.
The midfield is where fans can expect to see the most amount of changes next season, but the burning question is, will Klopp snap up his preferred targets? We’ve put together a potential starting 11 based on recent Liverpool transfer rumours. If the talks come to fruition, here’s how we expect Klopp to set up for the 2023/24 season.