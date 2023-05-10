How Liverpool’s starting lineup could look next season if they sign the key transfer targets on their radar this summer.

It is now pretty common knowledge that Jurgen Klopp’s summer priority is to transform his engine room. Liverpool have been linked to a number of midfielders ahead of the transfer window and, if the reports are true, the club is wasting no time in tabling offers.

A Premier League top four finish is still possible for the Reds, but with just three matches left to go, it’s a tall order to snatch a Champions League spot. Especially with third and fourth-placed Newcastle and Manchester United both benefitting from a game in-hand.

But regardless of where Liverpool finish this season, recruiting new personnel is definitely on the cards when the transfer window opens.