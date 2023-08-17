Liverpool have put together a strong squad with their summer signings and possess one of the most expensive in the Premier League.

Liverpool have seen many changes to their squad so far this summer and the latest reports have dictated that their business is not finished yet.

Leaving this summer were key figures such as Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino - as many of Jurgen Klopp’s core contingent departed after years of service to the club.

New faces arrived in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, but reports are claiming that Stuttgart’s Wararu Endo is close to completing a move.

That being said, even with out the Endo transfer, Liverpool’s strongest and most expensive starting eleven clocks in at €563m (£548m) according to Transfermarkt, but what does it look like?

1 . Alisson Becker - GK Value: £35m

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - RB Value: £65m

3 . Ibrahim Konate - CB Value: £38m