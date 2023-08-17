Register
Liverpool’s strongest starting XI according to football data experts - gallery

Liverpool have put together a strong squad with their summer signings and possess one of the most expensive in the Premier League.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST

Liverpool have seen many changes to their squad so far this summer and the latest reports have dictated that their business is not finished yet.

Leaving this summer were key figures such as Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino - as many of Jurgen Klopp’s core contingent departed after years of service to the club.

New faces arrived in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, but reports are claiming that Stuttgart’s Wararu Endo is close to completing a move.

That being said, even with out the Endo transfer, Liverpool’s strongest and most expensive starting eleven clocks in at €563m (£548m) according to Transfermarkt, but what does it look like?

Value: £35m

1. Alisson Becker - GK

Value: £35m

Value: £65m

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - RB

Value: £65m

Value: £38m

3. Ibrahim Konate - CB

Value: £38m

Value: £35m

4. Virgil Van Dijk - CB

Value: £35m

